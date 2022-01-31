Bison Battle Jackrabbits, Fall 80-76

BROOKINGS, S.D. (NDSU Athletics) - The North Dakota State men’s basketball team played first-place South Dakota State to a one-point game with just over one minute remaining, but the Jackrabbits pulled out an 80-76 victory on Saturday afternoon inside Frost Arena.

NDSU trailed 71-70 with 1:19 left before SDSU scored eight straight points – six coming at the free throw line. The Bison had three straight scoreless possessions at the offensive end.

Bison senior Rocky Kreuser scored 25 points to lead all players. He also led NDSU with eight rebounds.

Tyree Eady finished with 13 points, six rebounds, and three assists for NDSU.

The Bison held SDSU – the nation’s top three-point shooting team – to a 1-for-12 performance from beyond the arc. NDSU also out-shot the Jackrabbits overall, 50 percent to 43 percent.

The game saw 10 lead changes and seven ties, and both teams held a lead for just under 17 minutes in the contest.

The Bison fell to 14-8 on the season and 6-4 in Summit League play. SDSU moved to 10-0 in the league.

NDSU returns home to host Omaha on Thursday, Feb. 3, Denver on Saturday, Feb. 5, and South Dakota on Monday, Feb. 7.

