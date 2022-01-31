Advertisement

Bison Battle Jackrabbits, Fall 80-76

NDSU vs SDSU men's basketball
NDSU vs SDSU men's basketball(KVLY)
By Devin Fry
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (NDSU Athletics) - The North Dakota State men’s basketball team played first-place South Dakota State to a one-point game with just over one minute remaining, but the Jackrabbits pulled out an 80-76 victory on Saturday afternoon inside Frost Arena.

NDSU trailed 71-70 with 1:19 left before SDSU scored eight straight points – six coming at the free throw line. The Bison had three straight scoreless possessions at the offensive end.

Bison senior Rocky Kreuser scored 25 points to lead all players. He also led NDSU with eight rebounds.

Tyree Eady finished with 13 points, six rebounds, and three assists for NDSU.

The Bison held SDSU – the nation’s top three-point shooting team – to a 1-for-12 performance from beyond the arc. NDSU also out-shot the Jackrabbits overall, 50 percent to 43 percent.

The game saw 10 lead changes and seven ties, and both teams held a lead for just under 17 minutes in the contest.

The Bison fell to 14-8 on the season and 6-4 in Summit League play. SDSU moved to 10-0 in the league.

NDSU returns home to host Omaha on Thursday, Feb. 3, Denver on Saturday, Feb. 5, and South Dakota on Monday, Feb. 7.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BUS
UPDATE: WF Public Schools temporarily suspends bus routes starting Monday
Staff member fired from Fargo’s Ben Franklin Middle School after video appearance
Wayne Stenehjem
ND Attorney General Stenehjem passes away at age 68
UND student speaking out after repeat break ins
Victim speaks out after repeat break-ins around University of North Dakota
Burgum releases statement on passing of Attorney General Stenehjem, orders flags at half-staff

Latest News

UND hockey
Driscoll, defense lead comeback effort against No. 6 SCSU
Kadie Deaton
Bison Come Up Short Against Jackrabbits
UND Hockey - Riese Gaber
Offense awakens from January hibernation in 7-1 trouncing
Sheyenne Basketball - Michael Njial
Sheyenne defeats West Fargo in crosstown rivalry revenge match