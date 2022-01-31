Advertisement

6-year-old waiting for a new heart steals the show at Blake Shelton concert

By Lauren Rangel and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII/Gray News) – A 6-year-old waiting for a new heart stole the show at the Blake Shelton concert in Texas on Saturday night.

Wyatt McKee was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, meaning the left side of his heart didn’t grow.

At 6 months old, he had already had two open-heart surgeries, according to KXII.

Wyatt held a sign during the Blake Shelton concert that said, “Your smallest biggest fan from Lake Texoma, 6 years old. Waiting on a heart transplant.”

The country singer pulled Wyatt on stage, and they sang the little boy’s favorite song together – “God’s Country.”

Wyatt’s mom said that song keeps him going and they play it non-stop.

“He just came home one day and just kept yelling to play ‘God’s Country,’ ‘God’s Country,’ and for a couple of years now, anytime we get in the car, we got to play ‘God’s Country’ all the time,” said Wyatt’s mom, Harley McKee.

Wyatt said he wasn’t scared to sing in front of thousands of people.

“Oh, I mean, I cried,” McKee said. “He got to do something that he really, really loved and really wanted to do. It’s a pretty big deal.”

Copyright 2022 KXII Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BUS
UPDATE: WF Public Schools temporarily suspends bus routes starting Monday
Both 34-year-old Dorothy Rush and 36-year-old Loring Rush were arrested in connection to...
Two arrested in Jamestown after fraudulent purchases exceed over $30,000
Mayor Dwaine Heinrich
Jamestown mayor responds to sexual assault allegations
Deadly crash graphic
SUV hits, kills man kneeling along ND highway
Mayor Dwaine Heinrich
Law enforcement investigating sexual assault claims against Jamestown Mayor

Latest News

Police say this man is a person of interest in multiple vehicle break-in cases.
Dilworth Police looking to identify suspected car prowler
Challenges at home and abroad, including COVID, inflation and the Ukraine-Russia crisis, await...
Biden administration guidebook aims to help communities tap infrastructure funds
Ashley Larson
UPDATE: Woman accused of stabbing man, two women in downtown Fargo to spend 4 years behind bars
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
2 convicted in Arbery death reach plea deal in hate crimes case