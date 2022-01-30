Xcel propose natural gas price increase, public is invited to share comments

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Xcel Energy is looking to increase rates for natural gas by more than 10% and customers will have the chance to share their thoughts on it.

North Dakota’s Public Service Commission will hold two public input sessions on Feb. 2, for Xcel customers to comment on the proposal.

One session will be held at noon and the other at 5:30 p.m., both held online.

Customers can tune in to see Xcel’s presentation on their proposal, then call into their waiting list or email their comments.

Xcel is proposing an increase of $7.1 million, or 10.5%.

To view the online hearing, visit https://psc.nd.gov/public/meetings/live.php.

To email the PSC, send your comments to ndpsc@nd.gov.

To call in your comment, call 701-328-4081.

