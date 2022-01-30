UPDATE: WF Public Schools temporarily suspends bus routes starting Monday

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Valley Bus left a comment telling there are only three routes suspended: 56, 60 & 62.

ORIGINAL: Parents of children going to West Fargo Public Schools were sent an email saying their learner’s bus route will be temporarily suspended.

We received a message of the email from a parent.

The suspension will last two weeks.

It says the school district employs drivers and contracts with external businesses, like Valley Bus, to get students to school.

The district was informed today that Valley Bus doesn’t have enough drivers to cover all of the routes.

The email also says every district-employed driver is already working hard to get students on crowded busses, and the office staff and mechanics are driving too.

This leaves no CDL-certified district employees to cover for the Valley Bus drivers.

It compares the situation to a problem Fargo Public Schools are also facing with Valley Bus.

The district tells parents it will monitor the situation to decide if this suspension needs to be shortened or extended, and it’s working hard to reinstate all routes as soon as enough drivers are found.

