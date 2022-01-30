Advertisement

Two arrested in Jamestown after fraudulent purchases exceed over $30,000

Both 34-year-old Dorothy Rush and 36-year-old Loring Rush were arrested in connection to...
Both 34-year-old Dorothy Rush and 36-year-old Loring Rush were arrested in connection to fraudulent purchases that exceeded over $30,000.(Stutsman County Corrections Center)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people were arrested in Jamestown on Jan. 29 in connection to fraudulent purchases that exceeded over $30,000. 34-year-old Dorothy Rush and 36-year-old Loring Rush were charged with unauthorized use of personal identifying information, which is a felony.

In a report from the Jamestown Police Dept., they were made aware of a victim on Jan. 27 who noticed fraudulent purchases under their name. These varied from household goods to other property, and these charges were made in Jamestown and in Bismarck. During a search warrant on Jan. 29, numerous items that were bought fraudulently were found along the victim’s personal information.

Both Loring and Dorothy Rush were transported to the Stutsman County Correctional Center. Dorothy Rush was also arrested on a failure to appear warrant. The case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BUS
UPDATE: WF Public Schools temporarily suspends bus routes starting Monday
Staff member fired from Fargo’s Ben Franklin Middle School after video appearance
UND student speaking out after repeat break ins
Victim speaks out after repeat break-ins around University of North Dakota
Wayne Stenehjem
ND Attorney General Stenehjem passes away at age 68
Burgum releases statement on passing of Attorney General Stenehjem, orders flags at half-staff

Latest News

North Dakota receiving record funds for home heating costs
Generic house fire
No injuries reported after house fire in Fosston deemed a total loss
Xcel propose natural gas price increase, public is invited to share comments
Fargo Cass Public Health will hold an additional walk-in flu shot clinic on Friday, November...
Fargo Cass Public Health’s COVID testing site opens its doors for first of three Saturdays