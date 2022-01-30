Two arrested in Jamestown after fraudulent purchases exceed over $30,000

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people were arrested in Jamestown on Jan. 29 in connection to fraudulent purchases that exceeded over $30,000. 34-year-old Dorothy Rush and 36-year-old Loring Rush were charged with unauthorized use of personal identifying information, which is a felony.

In a report from the Jamestown Police Dept., they were made aware of a victim on Jan. 27 who noticed fraudulent purchases under their name. These varied from household goods to other property, and these charges were made in Jamestown and in Bismarck. During a search warrant on Jan. 29, numerous items that were bought fraudulently were found along the victim’s personal information.

Both Loring and Dorothy Rush were transported to the Stutsman County Correctional Center. Dorothy Rush was also arrested on a failure to appear warrant. The case is still under investigation.

