No injuries reported after house fire in Fosston deemed a total loss

FOSSTON, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Three people were able to escape a house fire on Jan. 29 in Fosston. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, no one was injured in the blaze and the home was deemed a total loss.

67-year-old Debera Aspen, 45-year-old Lisa Aspen and a child were found outside the home when the PCSO arrived on the scene. The Fosston Fire Dept., Winger Fire Dept., Essentia Ambulance Service and the Minnesota State Patrol assisted at the scene, and the fire is still under investigation.

