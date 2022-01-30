New community center for teenagers coming to N. Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new community center is coming to the N. Fargo area, aiming to give teenagers a place to grow and learn after school. On Feb. 12, the ‘After School Matters Community Center’ will have its grand opening off of 19th Ave. N.

“Great opportunity, we were so blessed to be able to offer this to our youth.” said Faith Dixon, the founder of the new center.

Dixon has put together a team of individuals and groups to provide students a positive environment for them when school is out. One example is Revolution Records, a recording studio in Fargo. Paul A. Shields is in charge of it, and will be working with kids on the different paths they can take when it comes to music.

“Just giving them an outlet and a chance for them to be kids and have fun with it,” said Shields. “But at the same time, know that you can achieve whatever you put your mind to. So being able to put all that into everything I do is a dream come true.”

At the new center, students will be able to utilize a full kitchen to delve into, as well as dance and art studios. According to Dixon, they’ll even have CNA training available. For Dixon and her team, they are setting out to provide a safe space for teenagers.

“Follow your passion, that will tell you who you are and what you will do in the world.” said Tekeema Shields.

“I say it all the time, the next star will come out of here,” said Dixon. “The next doctor, the next lawyer, the next R&B rapper star. The next dancer. The next chef, will come out of this. So I am so excited to be able to offer this to our community and we can’t wait to get it going.”

An example of what they have to offer can be found upstairs in the facility. Up there is a dedicated music studio, with recording booths and instruments. Paul A. Shields first walked into a recording studio when he was 19-years-old and has seen how much music has molded him. Now, he wants to do the same and provide that to kids. Shields also knows that he can be a role model for teenagers through music.

“It’s fulfilling, I can almost cry a little bit thinking about it, like you said man, I’m an emotional guy. I love music,” said Shields. “Music has always connected with me but being able to give back to children man, is like the greatest gift.”

Dixon also pointed out that a metal detector is installed at the center and security will be there as well to provide safety for students.

Dixon and her team are still in need for more donations for the After School Matters Community Center, as they are looking to add a computer lab, furniture and other equipment. For more information on how to donate to them, click here. The new center is also part of the Giving Hearts Day event on Feb. 10. To donate through that, you can click here.

The new center can be found at 1321 19th Ave. N. Fargo, ND 58102.

