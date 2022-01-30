Fargo Cass Public Health’s COVID testing site opens its doors for first of three Saturdays

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Leadership say these added dates will help with the influx of people needing to get tested as the omicron variant surges.

The site sees anywhere from 2,000 to 4,800 people a day.

Officials say most people are leaning towards getting a rapid test.

Now, there is no cap on how many times people can come get tested.

But with these tests being in high demand, the organization asks people to limit their trips to three times a week.

”Depending on how our surge goes at this time. There have been some rumors that we have maybe peaked or are starting to peak. So, it’ll probably take some time to come back down. But this should provide some relief and some weekend access for the next 3 weeks. Then we can evaluate after that time,” says Fargo Cass Public Health’s Dr. Desi Fleming.

The site is open from 8 am to noon for the next three Saturdays.

People wanting to get tested should register online ahead of time

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.