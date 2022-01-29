Advertisement

Two accused drug traffickers charged in Grand Forks

Christopher Luttrell and Houston Morin
Christopher Luttrell and Houston Morin(None)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two men accused of drug trafficking are off the streets in Grand Forks. 21-year-old Christopher Luttrell had his first court appearance Friday, January 28th. He faces a laundry list of charges, including 3 felonies (Delivery of cocaine, Possession with intent to manufacture or deliver cocaine, Possession with intent to manufacture or deliver marijuana, Possession of Schedule I Hallucinogenic, Possession of Schedule IV Depressant and Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia).

22-year-old Houston Morin was also charged with a felony this week: Possession with intent to manufacture/deliver Fentanyl. That’s his third felony since September; the other two relating to possessing meth and drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy Maynard pictured left as police say he robbed a bank. Pictured right is his mugshot.
UPDATE: Homeless man takes bus from Nebraska to Fargo to rob bank
Barnesville Public Schools announced that there was an investigation and that they decided...
VNL Investigates: Numerous whistleblowers from Barnesville come forward on inappropriate conversation investigation
A semi jackknifed south of Moorhead, blocking traffic.
UPDATE: Crashes, slide-offs reported in region
Ice Road
Northwest Angle ice road closes after less than two weeks
A Fargo fire takes two lives
Longtime neighbor remembers victims of early morning Fargo fire

Latest News

Eddie Lee Washington
Fargo Man Sentenced 5 Years For Shooting St. Paul Man In Face
Staff member fired from Fargo’s Ben Franklin Middle School after video appearance
Kid on phone in school.
‘Empowering kids to come forward’: The text-a-tip program in place to help students
6:00PM News January 28 - Part 3
6:00PM News January 28 - Part 3