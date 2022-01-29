Two accused drug traffickers charged in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two men accused of drug trafficking are off the streets in Grand Forks. 21-year-old Christopher Luttrell had his first court appearance Friday, January 28th. He faces a laundry list of charges, including 3 felonies (Delivery of cocaine, Possession with intent to manufacture or deliver cocaine, Possession with intent to manufacture or deliver marijuana, Possession of Schedule I Hallucinogenic, Possession of Schedule IV Depressant and Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia).

22-year-old Houston Morin was also charged with a felony this week: Possession with intent to manufacture/deliver Fentanyl. That’s his third felony since September; the other two relating to possessing meth and drug paraphernalia.

