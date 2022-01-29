Advertisement

Staff member fired from Fargo’s Ben Franklin Middle School after video appearance

(KVLY)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are investigating a situation involving electronic communications between an adult and student(s) at Ben Franklin Middle School regarding their appearance in a video with a student which was deemed inappropriate.

Representatives for Fargo Public Schools tell us the incident happened in December. They say a staff member was released from employment at Ben Franklin Middle School due to an appearance in a video with a student on a social media platform. They went on to say, anytime there is an allegation of impropriety, a collaboration occurs between the Fargo Public Schools and the Fargo Police Department for an investigation.

As this is an ongoing investigation, Fargo Police say they cannot identify the parties involved or disclose any details about the complaint.

Valley News Live asked the district for further information on the nature of the video and when exactly the individual was terminated. Neither of those questions were answered. Stick with VNL as we continue to investigate and gather facts surrounding this developing story.

This is the third case of an adult being terminated from a school-related position we’ve learned about this week in the Fargo and West Fargo School Districts due to concerns surrounding social media. Click the links below to learn more.

Sheyenne High School security guard accused of inappropriate conversations with students

Update: Fargo South High coach let go for ‘inappropriate communications’ with students

