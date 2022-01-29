Advertisement

Sheyenne defeats West Fargo in crosstown rivalry revenge match

By Beth Hoole
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:21 PM CST
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Sheyenne boys’ basketball took an early lead Friday, January 28th over crosstown rivals West Fargo and held off constant pressure from the Packers for the win.

The only blemish on the otherwise perfect Mustangs record this year is an early season loss to the Packers but they took revenge Friday night when they delivered the loss to West Fargo 71-66.

