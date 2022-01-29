Perseverance pays off for Sheyenne senior

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “I can’t really explain it, I just never wanted to work so hard for something in my life so I just stuck on to it,” Sheyenne senior Matt Gooselaw said.

Gooselaw is a senior at Sheyenne this year, playing meaningful minutes for the boys basketball team. A program that’s atop the standings at 11-1 and making their case for the EDC title.

“With our program, we’re going to have very competitive athletes,” head coach Tom Kirchoffner said. “We’re going to have very competitive games and we have this very high standard and he understands that.”

Those high standards and that competitiveness means tough decisions for Kirchoffner each year.

“Yea cutting kids is not a fun thing to do as a coach and especially for class a coaches, you’re doing it the day before Thanksgiving.”

Gooselaw was one of the cuts his freshman year, heading home for the holiday disappointed but grieving something even greater than his hopes of playing Mustangs basketball.

“My step dad died freshman year, right when he died was around try-outs. So it wasn’t my perfect time of the year,” Gooselaw explained. “But after I put everything towards him. That emotional trauma pushed me forward to do what I do today.”

He turned that combination of grief and disappointment into sweat at the gym. 4:00 a.m. wake up calls before school and late nights back in the gym after school.

“I did threes, twos, fives, whatever I could find to get better,” Gooselaw said

“He’s just a very resilient kid and when you get cut, and you put in the work, I don’t know how many times he went to the gym by himself. He did all those things,” Kirchoffner explained.

His sophomore year, Gooselaw was back at try outs, fighting for the spot he’d missed out on his freshman year.

“I remember every moment of it,” Gooselaw recalled. “Obviously I was scared but I had to put myself out there. My mom wouldn’t let me quit either. She’s like ‘hard work pays off.”

And his hard work showed.

“My dad was just watching him,” Kirchoffner recalled, “he said, ‘you’re not cutting that kid.”

“That was the first time I experienced that,” Gooselaw said of seeing his hard work pay off.

Gooselaw made the C team is sophomore year, continued to work and has fought for every opportunity he’s seized on that varsity roster.

“Junior and Senior year weren’t guaranteed for me obviously,” Gooselaw said. “I worked hard every day as I did freshman year and got better every single day.”

It’s culminated in a senior year he’s deserved and an example forever left on this program and his coach.

“You know I learned from my dad, yea we’re coaching high school sports here but we’re in education here,” Kirchoffner said. “You want to give kids second chances, sometimes you have to give them a third chance. He’s just really proved himself. He’s overcome adversity not only in his personal life but in basketball and that’s probably why I’m most proud of him.”

