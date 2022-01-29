Advertisement

MSUM Women Fall on the Road to Mavericks, 84-70

(KVLY)
By Beth Hoole
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State University Moorhead women’s basketball team fell to Minnesota State-Mankato, 84-70 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference action Friday night in Mankato, Minn. 

MSUM fell to 6-9 overall and 5-6 in the NSIC with the loss while Minnesota State improved to 14-4 overall and 10-4 in the league. 

Sophomore guard Mariah McKeever led MSUM with 16 points while senior guard Aliyah Miller had a season-high 12 points. Junior guard Natalie Steichen had 11 points. Steichen and Miller shared the team lead with six rebounds while freshman guard Natalie Jens had six assists to go with eight points.

Steichen also led with three steals while freshman forward Alissa Knight had two blocks. MSUM shot 51.9 percent (27-of-52) but committed a season-high 28 turnovers.

The Dragons had a 34-30 edge in rebounds. 

The Dragons fell behind 11-0 and trailed the rest of the way.  MSUM was down 25-11 after one quarter. MSUM fought back in the second quarter and a McKeever three brought the Dragons within 33-27 with 5:26 left in the first half. But the Mavericks closed the half on an 19-4 run to take a 52-31 lead into halftime. 

The Dragons didn’t get closer than 14 the rest of the way. 

Knight finished with six points off the bench for MSUM, which plays at Concordia-St. Paul on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy Maynard pictured left as police say he robbed a bank. Pictured right is his mugshot.
UPDATE: Homeless man takes bus from Nebraska to Fargo to rob bank
Wayne Stenehjem
ND Attorney General Stenehjem passes away at age 68
Barnesville Public Schools announced that there was an investigation and that they decided...
VNL Investigates: Numerous whistleblowers from Barnesville come forward on inappropriate conversation investigation
Ice Road
Northwest Angle ice road closes after less than two weeks
A semi jackknifed south of Moorhead, blocking traffic.
UPDATE: Crashes, slide-offs reported in region

Latest News

Sheyenne Basketball - Michael Njial
Sheyenne defeats West Fargo in crosstown rivalry revenge match
Sheyenne Basketball - Gooslaw
Perseverance pays off for Sheyenne senior
MSUM
Dragon Men Drop 74-68 Contest at Minnesota State
6:00PM Sports - January 28
6:00PM Sports - January 28