Local artists are putting the finishing touches on their Frostival snow sculptures

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - We’re in the third week of Frostival, and the ice sculptures at Viking Ship Park are set to be judged tomorrow.

This year’s theme is fantasy and folklore.

“Just doing the final details like dusting and carving. I’m like an archeologist,” says sculptor Jay Ray.

One chose to carve a dragon, another picked bigfoot, and this group chose a diety.

“He’s also rumored to produce beer for the gods. He’s reported to have a magical cauldron that produces an endless amount of beer,” says another sculptor in the competition Mike Nelson.

They’ve been working long and cold hours to prepare their masterpieces for the competition tomorrow.

“I carve wood with a chainsaw for a living. This is something familiar but different,” says sculptor Scott Petry.

The wind and snow aren’t always easy to work with though.

“Right now, all I want to do is give him eyes and nostrils. All I want to do is give the wolf eyes on that wolf. But I’m going to wait until right before the competition tomorrow. That’s the hardest part-- laying off,” says Petry.

“You have a big chunk of snow, and you have to find the object within it. It’s deciding where you have that first point. Once you have that first point, you’re able to build off of that,” says Nelson.

“Well, you want to push the limits of removing material but it also has to hold itself up,” says Ray.

The sculptures will eventually melt away, but these artists say the hard work is worth it.

“This is kind of me just out here having a good time,” says Petry.

“Just working on a scale that’s larger than life. It’s something you don’t normally get to do as an artist,” says Nelson.

“The process is fun. It’s fun seeing it when it’s done, but I have fun every day from blocking it out to every little detail,” says Ray.

Their work isn’t done yet.

Some of the competitors will be headed off to join forces at the national snow sculpting competition in Wisconsin next week.

