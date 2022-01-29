Advertisement

Fire displaces all residents in 27-unit apartment building in Detroit Lakes

Fire
Fire(Winterville Community Fire Dept.)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Residents living in a 27-unit apartment building in Detroit Lakes on Loring Ave are now being displaced after a fire started inside.

The Detroit Lakes Fire Department says they were called just before 10:30 Saturday morning.

Firefighters say the fire started in the living room of one of the first-floor apartments, but the investigation into the cause is still ongoing.

Some residents were taken to the hospital to receive medical treatment.

It’s unclear how many people were hurt and their conditions are unknown, at this time.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wayne Stenehjem
ND Attorney General Stenehjem passes away at age 68
Staff member fired from Fargo’s Ben Franklin Middle School after video appearance
Troy Maynard pictured left as police say he robbed a bank. Pictured right is his mugshot.
UPDATE: Homeless man takes bus from Nebraska to Fargo to rob bank
Family Fare
A Fargo man is speaking out after he received a fake $100 bill from a Western Union in a grocery store
Ice Road
Northwest Angle ice road closes after less than two weeks

Latest News

10:00PM News January 28 - Part 1
10:00PM News January 28 - Part 1
Sheyenne Basketball - Gooslaw
Perseverance pays off for Sheyenne senior
Dancing Dragon
Local artists are putting the finishing touches on their Frostival snow sculptures
UND student speaking out after repeat break ins
Victim speaks out after repeat break-ins around University of North Dakota