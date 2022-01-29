Fire displaces all residents in 27-unit apartment building in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Residents living in a 27-unit apartment building in Detroit Lakes on Loring Ave are now being displaced after a fire started inside.

The Detroit Lakes Fire Department says they were called just before 10:30 Saturday morning.

Firefighters say the fire started in the living room of one of the first-floor apartments, but the investigation into the cause is still ongoing.

Some residents were taken to the hospital to receive medical treatment.

It’s unclear how many people were hurt and their conditions are unknown, at this time.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.