Fargo Man Sentenced 5 Years For Shooting St. Paul Man In Face

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A North Dakota man accused of shooting a St. Paul man in the face this past fall has been sentenced to five years in custody.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported that Ramsey County Judge Reynaldo Aligada Jr. sentenced 46-year-old Eddie Lee Washington of Fargo on Friday to a little over three years in prison and 20 months on supervised release.

Prosecutors accused Washington of shooting Delance Montgomery in the jaw on Sept. 20.

Washington was charged with shooting Delance Montgomery in the jaw on Sept. 20. Montgomery told the court through a victim impact statement that he was driving home from work when he saw Washington walking on the sidewalk when Washington opened fire on him. He complained that the sentence doesn’t fit the crime.

Washington was originally charged with two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He pleaded guilty in November to the firearm charge and prosecutors dropped the assault charges in exchange.

