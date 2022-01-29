‘Empowering kids to come forward’: The text-a-tip program in place to help students

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The text-a-tip program is implemented in the school districts of Grand Forks, Fargo, West Fargo and Moorhead and it’s a way for students to report to law enforcement. On Jan. 27, it was used when Sheyenne High School removed a security guard after receiving a tip alleging inappropriate conversations.

“Even if it’s only used every now and then, it’s still one time that that communication might not otherwise occur.” said Lt. Derik Zimmel of the Grand Forks Police Dept.

Through the text-a-tip program, when a student sends a tip it is directly sent to a student resource officer. Zimmel said in an interview that the SROs are in place at the schools to help students, especially when they feel like something is wrong.

“Officer’s there for your benefit, they’re a resource for you. The more engagement that we have between our SROs and students, the more comfortable they are disclosing things to them that otherwise might not be disclosed.” said Zimmel.

Both Grand Forks and Moorhead Public Schools reported that no staff members have been fired for inappropriate conversations with students via electronic communication this school year. Sheyenne High School in West Fargo Public Schools had removed a security guard this week. While Fargo Public Schools fired a basketball and football coach for ‘inappropriate communications with students via social media platforms.’ on Jan. 24. Besides that, they haven’t had any other terminations.

“And empowering kids to come forward, to disclose bad things or to work towards solutions to problems in their own life,” said Zimmel. “That’s the joy that they take out of their jobs. To use text-a-tip, what you’re going to find on the other end of the phone is someone who is truly willing and eager to help.”

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.