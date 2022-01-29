Cloudy & Comfortable Sunday Expected

SUNDAY: Morning lows Sunday start near 0 and warm into the teens for most. This is fairly seasonal for late January, perhaps just a few degrees under average. Skies will remain on the cloudy side with southerly winds gusting only into the teens.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Temperatures Monday start out seasonably mild, in the teens above zero, warming eventually into the teens and 20s above zero to near 30 degrees under partly cloudy skies. By Monday late afternoon, RAIN showers develop along a warm front. Into the evening and overnight, rain transitions to a wintry mix and/or snow. The wind increases overnight with gusts over 40 from the northwest. Blowing/drifting snow is possible with areas of fresh light snow. Commute impacts with roads refreezing and blowing snow is possible Tuesday morning. We are keeping a close eye on the system and will have your latest First Alert forecast. A couple inches of snow is possible north.

WEDNESDAY: Cold air looks to make a return for Wednesday behind Tuesday’s system and those NW winds pulling in colder air. Morning temperatures start off near 10 below and and only warm into the single digits to teens below for most with mostly sunny skies.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - THURSDAY: Thursday looks to bring some arctic air back to the region, with some areas dropping to near 30 below zero Thursday morning, with highs only making it to 10 below under sunny skies. Wind chills could fall as low as 40 to 50 below zero, so we have raised a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Thursday.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY: We start off Friday below zero again, but we do warm to near zero in the afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures warm into Saturday into the teens with the help of low pressure and a frontal system. However, this system also looks to bring snow to the region as well.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SUNDAY: Fairly cloudy skies. Low: 0. High: 16.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance of light PM rain/wintry mix. Transition to snow late with increasing wind. Low: 13. High: 30.

TUESDAY: Decreasing clouds. Chance of snow early. Windy with falling temps. Morning high of 12 falling to 2 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Colder. Low: -13. High: -5.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - THURSDAY: Sunny but dangerously cold. Low: -28. High: -9.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Low: -8. High: 2.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with a chance of light snow. Low: 0. High: 18.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.