Wyndmere family’s home destroyed following fire

Fire graphic
Fire graphic(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WYNDMERE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One family is without a home after flames destroyed theirs near Wyndmere.

The Wyndmere Fire District says it was called to a fire early Thursday morning on Jan. 27. Help from Lidgerwood, Barney and Mooreton Fire Departments was requested to help battle the flames.

The fire ended up ruining everything inside the house and leaving the building in ruins.

The Fire Department posted a GoFundMe for the family, which says the husband, wife and three children lost everything.

The fundraising site says the couple has three children ranging in age from 4 years old to 4 months old.

You can find the fundraising page here.

