Richland County Sheriff’s Department confirms remains found belong to Katelynn Berry

Katelynn Berry
Katelynn Berry(Carla Couture)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIDNEY, Mont. - The Richland County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the remains found on Jan. 20 belong to 26-year-old Katelynn Berry.

Berry, a Sidney, Montana resident, was last seen on Dec. 21. A community search was organized last week, which resulted in a group finding her remains near her home south of town.

Richland County Sheriff John Dynneson said they are waiting for the medical examiner’s report to find out the exact cause of death, which could take weeks. He added that they will continue to investigate the matter.

Katelynn’s family is holding a memorial service Jan. 28 at 2 p.m. MT at the Zion Lutheran Church in Fairview.

The service will be streamed on fulkersons.com.

