Red River Valley Boat Show is back at the Fargodome

By Jaycie Dodd
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The largest boat show in North Dakota is back for its 30th year. The Red River Valley Boat & Marine Products Show kicks off at the Fargodome at noon on Friday, Jan 28.

The show covers it all when it comes to lake life with pontoons, fishing, wakeboarding, and personal watercrafts. Professional fisherman Jim Carroll will be giving out tips on how to catch more fish at seminars all weekend.

Tickets cost $10 at the door, $2.50 for children six to 12-years-old, and any kids under five can get into the boat show for free.

More information on what the 2022 Red River Valley Boat Show features can be found here.

