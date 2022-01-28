Advertisement

One hurt in crash between pickup and tractor on Highway 9

Crash at the intersection of Highway 9 and County Highway 168.
Crash at the intersection of Highway 9 and County Highway 168.(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WILKIN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One person was hurt after a crash between a pickup and a grader north of Breckenridge, Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at the intersection of Highway 9 and County Road 168 around 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 28.

The crash report says James Grotluschen of Kent was going east on County Road 168 in a John Deere Grader. Jerry Schmidt of Rothsay was going north on Highway 9 in a Ford F150 pickup when the two collided in the intersection.

Schmidt’s airbag deployed and he was taken to a Fargo hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Grotluschen was not hurt.

