One hurt in crash between pickup and tractor on Highway 9

WILKIN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One person was hurt after a crash between a pickup and a grader north of Breckenridge, Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at the intersection of Highway 9 and County Road 168 around 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 28.

The crash report says James Grotluschen of Kent was going east on County Road 168 in a John Deere Grader. Jerry Schmidt of Rothsay was going north on Highway 9 in a Ford F150 pickup when the two collided in the intersection.

Schmidt’s airbag deployed and he was taken to a Fargo hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Grotluschen was not hurt.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.