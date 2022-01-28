Northwest Angle ice road closes after less than two weeks

LAKE OF THE WOODS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Much anticipation surrounded the second season of the 22-mile ice road over Lake of the Woods, but it’s over before it started.

After opening January 14th, weather caused the road to close just days later, and now it may be closed for the season.

The Facebook page ‘Northwest Angle Guest Ice Road - 2022′ posted:

Points North Services has made a decision to halt work on the NWA Guest Ice Road, if things change we will announce at that time. The plow drivers have put in great efforts to make this road happen, but in the end we can’t fight Mother Nature! (she is brutally tough on equipment) We want to thank everyone for their support! And apologize for any inconveniences this has caused.

A lifeline for struggling business owners, crews plowed the ice road a so Americans could drive to angle resorts without crossing the Canadian border. A roundtrip cost $250. So far on Facebook, one customer requested a refund, while another wrote:

I had pre-purchased a pass for next weekend. Please keep the funds to help offset costs.

To that, an area business, Jerry’s Bar and Restaurant, offered the commenter a free dinner.

