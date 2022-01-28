Advertisement

ND Attorney General Stenehjem responsive after being taken to hospital

Wayne Stenehjem
Wayne Stenehjem(kfyr)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem responsive after being taken to hospital.

Stenehjem’s brother Allan Stenehjem confirmed to Your News Leader that Stenehjem was found at his home on Friday morning at 8:27 a.m. and was brought to a hospital in Bismarck.

Allan says Stenehjem is responsive and awaiting test results. He says the condition was caused by an inflamed ulcer. Allen says Stenehjem is in “great” health and doesn’t think this is a “dire” situation. According to doctors, the next twelve hours are ‘crucial.’

Stenehjem is the longest-serving Attorney General in state history. He announced his retirement in December.

