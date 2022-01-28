Log home destroyed in fire

Clitherall, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A log home was destroyed in a fire.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call at around 3:00 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, about a house filling with smoke at 17225 405th Ave. The home is located on Crane Lake in rural Clitherall.

The Sheriff’s Office says the structure was already filled with heavy smoke and flames when crews arrived. However, the Sheriff’s Office says that fire crews were able to save the other structures on scene.

The homeowners were identified a 74-year-old Leland Jarrell and 69-year-old Debra Jarrell. No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but authorities say it’s considered to be non-suspicious in nature.

