A Fargo man is speaking out after he received a fake $100 bill from a Western Union in a grocery store

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is speaking out after he was given a fake $100 bill at a Family Fare’s Western Union.

“She counted it out for me. She gave me a 100 dollar bill,” says Royal Rockefeller.

He was going to use this money to pay for his items.

But when he gave it to the cashier...

“He said it’s not real. I said well if it’s not real you’re handing out fake 100 dollar bills because I just got it from the kiosk right there,” he says.

The other cashier who gave the money to Rockefeller came over to the register to take a look

“She held it up to the light and said, ‘Look what it says right here, play money’ I said play money on a 100 dollar bill,” he says.

“By the natural feel of the money. US dollars have raised ink on it so you can see edges and raised ink on it. If it’s flat, it’s probably going to be fake money,” says Detective Cody Gease with the Fargo Police.

Then, the store called the police.

“They went in back and looked at the tape. When they came back out they were like you have nothing to worry about no one’s going to jail tonight,” says Rockefeller.

Police took the fake bill, but Rockefeller says, it could’ve been a lot worse for him.

“I could’ve woken up in jail this morning if I tried to use that 100 dollar bill anywhere else,” he says.

He adds that if it happened to him, it can happen to anyone and the police agree.

“Sometimes they do continue to circulate. Most of the times employees like cashiers at establishments are great at catching these. They do a great job-- As well as banks,” says Detective Gease.

Rockefeller left us with a word of advice.

“Examine. Before you leave the store, make sure you’re still under the camera while looking at it. If something is wrong with it, take it back to the cashier. Be like ‘Hey look this isn’t right what you gave me,’” he says.

Rockefeller told us he was able to get in contact with management and got a real $100 bill back today.

