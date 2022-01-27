Advertisement

VNL Investigates: Numerous whistleblowers from Barnesville come forward on inappropriate conversation investigation

By Aaron Walling
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARNESVILLE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Since Wednesday, January 19th, Valley News Live as received at least 20 tips to their Whistleblower Hotline, saying a staff member within the Barnesville school district had an inappropriate conversation with a 5th-grade student during recess.

Several attempts to get information from Superintendent Jon Ellerbusch went unanswered. Ellerbusch also declined an on-camera interview when asked the following Wednesday. Instead, Ellerbusch recorded the interview himself.

During the interview, Ellerbusch confirmed that an investigation started on Wednesday, the 19th, that had lasted two days. Ellerbusch says he and the principal interviewed all parties involved and after the two days of investigating, they made the decision to close the case and not discipline the staff member.

Shortly after Valley News Live’s interview with Ellerbusch, another concerned parent, who said they did not want to be identified, came forward saying in part, “I am disappointed with the lack of communication from the superintendent and school board.”

Ellerbusch ended Wednesday’s interview saying the parents of the student involved were informed of the school’s decision not to discipline the staff member on Monday, January 24th.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to a fire along 2nd Ave. S.
UPDATE: Two people killed in south Fargo house fire
File photo of Fargo South High School
Update: Fargo South High coach let go for ‘inappropriate communications’ with students
Carter Morse was arrested for one count of promoting a sexual performance of a minor and one...
Fargo man charged with crimes related to child pornography
Justin Gibson mug
Update: Valley City infant at home recovering after father threw child out of frustration
Travel Alert issued for parts of North Dakota

Latest News

Federal grand jury investigating Beltrami County inmate’s death
Pox the Fox
Good news alert: Fargo business goes above and beyond for customer
News - VNL investigates Barnesville Public Schools - Jan. 26, 2022
News - VNL investigates Barnesville Public Schools - Jan. 26, 2022
6:00PM News January 26 - Part 2
6:00PM News January 26 - Part 2