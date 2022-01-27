Advertisement

USPS reports mail delays in Moorhead due to COVID-19

(Nati Harnik | AP)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Management at the United States Postal Service says they are aware of mail delivery issues happening in Moorhead.

“Our workforce, like others, is not immune to the human impacts of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. We will continue flexing our available resources to match the workload and we are proud of the efforts of postal employees as they define essential public service every day,” USPS said in a statement.

They tell Valley News Live they are taking steps to address the concerns and appreciate the patience of customers and the efforts of their employees during this challenging time.

They encourage people to reach out to their local postal station with concerns. You can also go to USPS.com and click on “contact us” at the bottom of the homepage.

