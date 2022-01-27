Sheyenne High School security guard accused of inappropriate conversations with students

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A security guard at Sheyenne High School was removed from campus after allegations of inappropriate conversations with female students.

In a note sent to staff, families and students on Thursday morning, Sheyenne High School Principal Ryan Salisbury says administration received a text-a-tip from a student with concerning allegations. After a preliminary investigation prior to the start of the school day, the security guard was removed from campus and his employer was notified. The security guard was privately contracted through ASP of Moorhead Inc.

The school district says the initial allegations are about inappropriate conversations between the security guard and female students via electronic platforms.

“To help us expedite the investigation, we are asking anyone with information about inappropriate communications or interactions between students and the security guard to please report that information to Principal Salisbury or another trusted adult,” the notice said.

Principal Salisbury says, until the investigation can be completed, Sheyenne High School will not be contracting with ASP of Moorhead for another security guard. Instead, they will partner with the West Fargo Police Department to have a School Resource Officer on site.

