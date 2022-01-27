Advertisement

Scammers using look-alike federal COVID-19 test kit websites

The real website only asks two things; contact information and a shipping address.
By Jaycie Dodd
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Scammers are taking advantage of Americans trying to get their free COVID-19 tests from the federal government.

Fake websites are popping up that look nearly identical to the USPS website where the kits are ordered. Scammers are emailing or texting a fake link to people using urgent messaging like ‘act fast to get your free test!’ They’re also using targeted social media ads to trick people into using the fake website.

Boa Vang, the Better Business Bureau’s VP of Communication for North Dakota and Minnesota, said some key things those wanting to order the at-home testing kits from the government need to look out for are misspelled words and random extra letters.

”If you don’t look closely enough it very very hard for us to identify,” explained Vang, “We see the USPS and our minds are thinking ‘it’s okay we trust it.’”

The real website only asks two things; contact information and a shipping address. If you’re trying to order your free testing kits on a website that asks for insurance, social security numbers, or a small payment for shipping - it’s a scam. You can find the link to the correct website to order the testing kit below:

https://special.usps.com/testkits

If you think you may have been scammed, call your bank and shut down your card. You can report scams to the BBB here.

