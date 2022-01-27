Police investigating bank robbery in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are asking for your help identifying a suspect in a robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank at 406 Main Ave. in Fargo.

Officers say it happened just before 3:00 PM on Thursday, Jan. 27.

They say an unidentified man demanded money from a bank employee and was given an undisclosed amount of money before leaving.

It is not know at this time if the suspect has a weapon, but members of the public are asked not to approach.

If you see him or know where he is, call Fargo Dispatch at (701) 451-7660.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.