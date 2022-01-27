Longtime neighbor remembers victims of early morning Fargo fire

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Early this morning, the Fargo Fire Department responded to a fire on the 1400 block of 2nd Ave. S that killed two people.

We spoke to neighbors about the couple who lived there for decades.

“They’re real people, not just a statistic. They’re real people,” says Lois Ellingson.

She tells us she’s known the victims for over 30 years.

“Salt and pepper. You never saw one without the other. They were such a great couple together. They were so sweet,” she says of the couple.

Ellingson tells us they were elderly. The husband was showing signs of dementia and the wife was having a hard time getting around.

“He would help her so carefully walk out to the chairs in the backyard. They’d sit. Soon then he’d be a little bit antsy and would start weeding or something. I’m like, ‘You’re 90, dude’,” she says.

Ellingson says they were active parts of the community.

“They were here. They had rental properties. They were landlords. They’re someone who has lived here and knows the history of the block and watched it grow and change and morph. They saw families come and go,” she adds.

She says the inseparable pair was always willing to help out their neighbors.

“It’s so hard, but they’re together. I can’t picture them being apart. I don’t think one would have wanted to survive without the other,” says the neighbor.

Ellingson says when the scene was cleared, she went to thank one of the firefighters

“To know that he went home thinking the same thing he said to me, ‘If we only were here a few minutes earlier,’” she says.

Firefighters told us today they had a particularly hard time battling this blaze.

“When the content was blocking paths, it made it difficult to get in the house. So we had to use other means like windows and doors, that type of stuff,” says Fargo Fire Marshal Ryan Erickson.

Two firefighters fell into a hole in the floor of the house but were able to get out.

The home also partially collapsed, which slowed down the search inside.

Tonight, Ellingson is mourning the two bright lights lost this morning.

“There isn’t any way to change it. There isn’t any way to make it different. But they do make an immeasurable difference for all of us,” she says.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the names of the victims haven’t yet been released.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.