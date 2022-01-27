Advertisement

ND man found guilty of sexual exploitation of multiple children

Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A North Dakota man was found guilty of six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of receipt of images depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor.

A federal jury found 46-year-old Derrick Walker of Minot guilty on those charges. Court documents say Walker sexually exploited multiple children ranging in age from 1 to 6 years old.

Documents say Walker and his co-defendant, Katie Heidinger, produced images and videos depicting the sexual exploitation of the young children.

Heidinger pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor and her sentencing is scheduled for March 16, 2022.

“The actions of these defendants are revolting. The harm they’ve caused their victims is devastating and can last a lifetime,” said acting Special Agent in Charge Jamie Holt.

The United States Attorney in Bismarck says a sentencing has not yet been set for Walker.

