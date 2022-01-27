Advertisement

MN Governor releases public safety budget

MN Capitol
MN Capitol
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has released the public safety portion of his supplemental budget featuring hundreds of millions of dollars for law enforcement agencies and community groups to reduce crime.

Funding for the Democratic governor’s health and public safety plan released Wednesday would come from the state’s $7.7 billion projected budget surplus and just over $1 billion in leftover federal aid.

Senate Republicans released their own agenda on Wednesday, listing their top priorities as permanent tax cuts, student literacy and crime.

House DFL lawmakers on Monday introduced a $100 million public safety plan.

