Advertisement

Jamestown man arrested after lengthy child sex investigation

Christopher John Mueske
Christopher John Mueske(Stutsman County Correctional Center)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/ Valley News Live) - A man is in custody and facing several charges after a lengthy investigation by the Jamestown Police Department.

Jamestown Police were notified on January 13 by Buffalo Bridges Human Service Zone of a possible sexual assault involving a child in the city of Jamestown.

“After a lengthy investigation of the reported incident, several determinations were made that established probable cause that several sexual crimes were committed against the same child,” Major Justin Blinksy stated.

Christopher John Mueske, a 35-year-old from Jamestown, was arrested on January 26 on suspicion of committing several sexual offenses that include: Gross Sexual Imposition, Continuous sexual abuse of a child, and Corruption or solicitation of a minor.

Mueske was transported to the Stutsman County Correctional Center, where he awaits formal charges.

The incident remains under investigation and other charges are possible.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Fargo South High School
Update: Fargo South High coach let go for ‘inappropriate communications’ with students
Crews respond to a fire along 2nd Ave. S.
UPDATE: Two people killed in south Fargo house fire
Travel Alert issued for parts of North Dakota
Barnesville Public Schools announced that there was an investigation and that they decided...
VNL Investigates: Numerous whistleblowers from Barnesville come forward on inappropriate conversation investigation
Pox the Fox
Good news alert: Fargo business goes above and beyond for customer

Latest News

Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
ND man found guilty of sexual exploitation of multiple children
How to request an at-home COVID-19 test from the government
Scammers using look-alike federal COVID-19 test kit websites
NDT - The Inside Look Campaign - January 27
NDT - The Inside Look Campaign - January 27
NDT - Boise 8 Year Old Hides Self Made Book On Library Shelf - January 27
NDT - Boise 8 Year Old Hides Self Made Book On Library Shelf - January 27