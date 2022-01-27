Jamestown man arrested after lengthy child sex investigation

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/ Valley News Live) - A man is in custody and facing several charges after a lengthy investigation by the Jamestown Police Department.

Jamestown Police were notified on January 13 by Buffalo Bridges Human Service Zone of a possible sexual assault involving a child in the city of Jamestown.

“After a lengthy investigation of the reported incident, several determinations were made that established probable cause that several sexual crimes were committed against the same child,” Major Justin Blinksy stated.

Christopher John Mueske, a 35-year-old from Jamestown, was arrested on January 26 on suspicion of committing several sexual offenses that include: Gross Sexual Imposition, Continuous sexual abuse of a child, and Corruption or solicitation of a minor.

Mueske was transported to the Stutsman County Correctional Center, where he awaits formal charges.

The incident remains under investigation and other charges are possible.

