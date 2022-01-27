Advertisement

Crashes, slide-offs reported in region

A semi jackknifed south of Moorhead, blocking traffic.
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEAR DOWNER, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are warning people to slow down after a jackknifed semi temporarily shut down a portion of I-94.

Authorities say the westbound lane of I-94 was closed around 8 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27.

Authorities across the region are also responding to several crashes and slide-offs from snow and blowing snow.

There’s also a jackknifed semi along 60th Ave. S. just south of Moorhead (pictured above).

There’s no reports of any injuries at this time from those crashes.

