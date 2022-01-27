How could cold weather impact at-home COVID-19 tests?

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some of those free at-home tests, which started being provided by the federal government last week, are now being delivered to doorsteps and mailboxes all across the country.

The recent frigid cold can be hard on anyone if you’re out in it too long.

Did you know it can also leave an impact on your COVID-19 test packages, if they’re left outside for an extended period of time?

“With any testing supply, it is monitored and validated to be used within the recommended temperature-controlled environments the manufacturers create,” said Sarah Berreth, the medical training support director for the North Dakota Department of Health.

Temperature controls for these tests can vary.

The QuickVue At-Home COVID-19 test, manufactured by Quidel, must be stored between 59-86 degrees Fahrenheit.

Similarly, the Binax Now test’s recommended storage temperature starts at 35 degrees.

Both are far above typical winter temperatures across the Red River Valley.

However, Abbott, which makes Binax Now, states the test kits are still fine to use, even if they are stored outside the specific temperature range up to one or two days.

A Quidel spokesperson says the company “has performed studies that demonstrate the product performs as expected under different temperature conditions.”

Although, Berreth says, “anything that would go outside those recommended temperatures could potentially affect the validity of your test results.”

iHealth Labs states on their website, if their COVID-19 at-home test kits are exposed to conditions beyond the advised temperature range, it may affect the quality of the test results.

The company says, if a test delivered to your home is expected to be exposed to extreme temperatures for a long period of time, it’s recommended to have the test delivered somewhere else or arrange for someone to pick it up for you.

