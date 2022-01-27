Advertisement

Good news alert: Fargo business goes above and beyond for customer

Pox the Fox
Pox the Fox(None)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Natasha Nassar Hazlett, from Franklin, TN, sent us this story, she says, is about miracles and kindness. It’s about a Fargo business going above and beyond for her 2-year-old.

Her child had lost his favorite stuffed fox -- named Pox. She tried everything to find it -- scouring local parks-- putting up missing posters -- and even writing the original maker; but-- no luck-- it had been discontinued.

She says then, she checked Facebook and someone had found a Pox here in North Dakota. She reached out to Hurley’s Religious Goods and told them about her situation. They said they were going to overnight her a toy-- when she found the original Pox hiding in her house.

Then she got a surprise, saying: “I am like practically in tears. They sent this picture.. Look at this! A picture of a fox and on the back it says “We were very excited that you found your friend Pox, and we thought you and Pox would like another friend. Love, Your friends at Hurley’s Religious Goods”.

Hurley’s Religious Goods right here in Fargo sent her that card -- signed by employees-- and a stuffed elephant.

To watch Natasha’s full video describing the event, click here.

