Advertisement

Family hides in home during shootout in Mo. front yard

By KSDK Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORISSANT, Mo. (KSDK) - A Missouri family is rattled but uninjured after a drive-by shooting unfolded in broad daylight in their front yard.

For Mark Fitzgerald and his family, it was a dangerous and unbelievable morning as several men fired bullet after bullet at each other right by the Fitzgeralds’ front yard in Florissant, Missouri. The family hid inside their home while surveillance cameras captured the shooting.

“There was just a random of shots,” Fitzgerald said. “Of course, it’s the wild, wild west. It’s nuts. I mean, it is what it is. It’s happening everywhere.”

Fitzgerald told police a young man dashed down Humes Lane, and suddenly, two other men came along in a car. A passenger repeatedly fired at the running man, who returned fire.

“He ducks, hits our car. He turns around, gets behind my tree and starts shooting at them. Seven, eight fires, and it was pretty loud,” Fitzgerald said.

By the time police arrived, the gun-firing men took off.

Fitzgerald says one bullet hit his surveillance camera and two more hit his son’s parked car. But he is just glad he and his family are OK.

“I’m very thankful for that. We’re still blessed. You know, we’re on this side of the dirt,” he said. “Just to shoot randomly like that, you got to get them off the street. I won’t forget it.”

Police are investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2022 KSDK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Fargo South High School
Update: Fargo South High coach let go for ‘inappropriate communications’ with students
Crews respond to a fire along 2nd Ave. S.
UPDATE: Two people killed in south Fargo house fire
Carter Morse was arrested for one count of promoting a sexual performance of a minor and one...
Fargo man charged with crimes related to child pornography
Travel Alert issued for parts of North Dakota
Justin Gibson mug
Update: Valley City infant at home recovering after father threw child out of frustration

Latest News

Haylee Robuck, Kayla Miller and Brittney Ward are all fosters parents with a combined total of...
Stranger pays for foster parents’ 21-kid dinner bill
A stranger at the restaurant was so moved by the families' stories she decided to pick up the...
Stranger picks up dinner bill for 3 moms with more than 20 kids
Hundreds of their fellow officers and scores of people from the community filled the street at...
Vigil honors 2 NYPD officers fatally shot in domestic disturbance call
The U.S. government has launched a criminal investigation into whether a smuggling ring is...
Coast Guard searches for 38 people after boat capsizes off Fla.