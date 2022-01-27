After 180 games, Warroad and Roseau hockey rivalry still as hot as ever

WARROAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Warroad and Roseau, it’s a rivalry that has spanned across seven decades and 180 games between the two teams. Rival Schools just thirty minutes apart, that look forward to nothing more than going head to head on the ice.

“It’s pretty awesome because you grow up watching this game and watching the rivalry and everything that’s said about it.” said Roseau Sophomore Noah Urness, “Once you get to play in it it’s pretty awesome.”

“Before the season, you already know when you’re playing them.” Warroad Junior Jayson Shaugabay said about the rivalry, “And everyone knows. Everybody in the school is already talking about it.”

“I can barely sleep the day before.” said Warrior Senior Matt Hard, “There’s no need to get pumped up. Coaches don’t even need to say anything we’re ready to go.”

More than 2,000 people filled the Gardens Arena in Warroad for the latest installment of their classic rivalry, and it lived up to the hype. The Rams skating away with a 4-3 victory, scoring the game winner in the third period. No matter the result, the atmosphere is what makes this game truly special.

“When you see the whole town behind you it’s a huge honor.” Roseau Senior Adam Severson said, “It’s an honor to pout that jersey on. Even if it’s a bad game they’re still there supporting you the whole time.”

“It’s really cool it’s something that a lot of these kids will never experience again with that many people and the cheer sections. It’s awesome.” Shaugabay said.

“It’s crazy. I’ve never experienced anything like that and I don’t think I ever will again.” added Hard, “Just seeing the friends and family that come to the game, show up everywhere. The people at school wish you good look and then seeing them in the stands, going up to celebrate with them after you score. It’s pretty awesome.”

After playing each other on a consistent basis, it would be easy to think that this rivalry has cooled off, but the players say it’s still as strong as ever.

“This game is huge for us.” said Severson, “There’s not much to say, it’s a Warroad Roseau Rivalry game.”

When asked about if the rivalry is as hot now as it’s ever been, Shaugabay said “I wasn’t around a long time ago but it’s definitely still probably the best (rivalry) in the state. I definitely get more butterflies than usual. I mean, it’s Warroad/Roseau.”

Fittingly for a rivalry this hotly contested, each team won on the other’s home ice this year, adding more fuel to the fire for years to come.

