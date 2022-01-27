Advertisement

3 Houston police officers wounded after chase, shootout

Police said in a statement that a suspect fled in a white Mercedes and the three wounded...
Police said in a statement that a suspect fled in a white Mercedes and the three wounded officers were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a police chase in Houston ended with a shootout that wounded three officers.

The incident happened about 2:40 p.m. Thursday when a car that police were pursuing crashed at an intersection just off Interstate 69 on the southeastern edge of downtown Houston.

A surveillance video aired by KTRK-TV showed officers jumping from a patrol car and exchanging what sounded like gunfire.

Police said in a statement that a suspect fled in a white Mercedes and the three wounded officers were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Police later tweeted that all three officers were in stable condition. No other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Fargo South High School
Update: Fargo South High coach let go for ‘inappropriate communications’ with students
Crews respond to a fire along 2nd Ave. S.
UPDATE: Two people killed in south Fargo house fire
Barnesville Public Schools announced that there was an investigation and that they decided...
VNL Investigates: Numerous whistleblowers from Barnesville come forward on inappropriate conversation investigation
Travel Alert issued for parts of North Dakota
Pox the Fox
Good news alert: Fargo business goes above and beyond for customer

Latest News

Suspected Bank Robber
Police investigating bank robbery in Fargo
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Witness: 3 officers at Floyd killing had duty to intervene
5:00PM News January 27- Part 1
5:00PM News January 27- Part 1
5:00PM News January 27- Part 2
5:00PM News January 27- Part 2
5:00PM News January 27- Part 3
5:00PM News January 27- Part 3