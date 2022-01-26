Travel Alert issued for parts of North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Travel Alert is issued for portions of northeastern North Dakota.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation has issued an Alert for the counties of Benson, Cavalier, Eddy, Foster, Grand Forks, Griggs, Nelson, Pembina, Pierce, Ramsey, Rolette, Steele, Towner, Walsh and Wells.

A Travel Alert means roads likely have blowing snow, drifting and strong winds. There is also expected to be reduced visibility.

Check ND travel maps here and MN travel maps here.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.