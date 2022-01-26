The tale of two cities: The mutual aid between Fargo and West Fargo fire depts.

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo and West Fargo, two towns that border each other. While that might stir up rivalries, there is nothing but love and support between the two fire depts.

“Well, I think it starts with Dan and I. I think we’re friends, we trust each other, we know what the best interest is. It’s not one-upmenship at all.” said Fargo Fire Chief Steve Dirksen.

Both depts. can rely on each other to help battle the flames. Mutual aid is an important factor for Fargo and West Fargo, they can count on that support. Especially when it comes to the cold temperatures that they have faced this winter.

“Knowing that with the way we had to make changes in our departments, we have someone to back us up, it’s just a great feeling,” said Dirksen. “So knowing that we can bring more people to the scene through the mutual aid is great and it’s safer for all of our firefighters.”

Both sides work and train together. It can happen through academies and education opportunities. Even though neither fire chief were there when the mutual aid model was put in place, they look forward to seeing the legacy continue many years down the road.

“First of all, I hope I’m still around 25 years from now, but it will be a good thing to watch,” said Dirksen. “There’s new guys we’re hiring right now that those are going to be the fruits of this labor of just the little bit of work that Dan and I were able to collaborate on and see where they take it. I know there’s smarter guys than us coming up in both of our departments and they’re going to make it even better than it is today.”

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.