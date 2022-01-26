Advertisement

The tale of two cities: The mutual aid between Fargo and West Fargo fire depts.

By Aaron Walling
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo and West Fargo, two towns that border each other. While that might stir up rivalries, there is nothing but love and support between the two fire depts.

“Well, I think it starts with Dan and I. I think we’re friends, we trust each other, we know what the best interest is. It’s not one-upmenship at all.” said Fargo Fire Chief Steve Dirksen.

Both depts. can rely on each other to help battle the flames. Mutual aid is an important factor for Fargo and West Fargo, they can count on that support. Especially when it comes to the cold temperatures that they have faced this winter.

“Knowing that with the way we had to make changes in our departments, we have someone to back us up, it’s just a great feeling,” said Dirksen. “So knowing that we can bring more people to the scene through the mutual aid is great and it’s safer for all of our firefighters.”

Both sides work and train together. It can happen through academies and education opportunities. Even though neither fire chief were there when the mutual aid model was put in place, they look forward to seeing the legacy continue many years down the road.

“First of all, I hope I’m still around 25 years from now, but it will be a good thing to watch,” said Dirksen. “There’s new guys we’re hiring right now that those are going to be the fruits of this labor of just the little bit of work that Dan and I were able to collaborate on and see where they take it. I know there’s smarter guys than us coming up in both of our departments and they’re going to make it even better than it is today.”

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hardware taco
A Fargo man urges others to check their fast food after finding a piece of hardware in his taco
Justin Gibson mug
Records: Valley City infant hospitalized after father threw child out of frustration
UPDATE: Tow truck driver in fatal I-94 crash had license suspended
Five people taken to hospital following 8-vehicle crash
Hernandez-Pinto family
Source of carbon monoxide determined in deaths of family of 7

Latest News

News - Mutual aid between Fargo and West Fargo Fire depts. - Jan. 25, 2022
News - Mutual aid between Fargo and West Fargo Fire depts. - Jan. 25, 2022
6:00PM Sports - January 25
6:00PM Sports - January 25
6:00PM News January 25 - Part 1
6:00PM News January 25 - Part 1
6:00PM News January 25 - Part 2
6:00PM News January 25 - Part 2