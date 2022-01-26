Roseau defeats Warroad 4-3, split season series

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The 180th meeting between Roseau and Warroad took place Tuesday night in Warroad, Minnesota.

The Warriors took the first meeting 5-0 in Roseau, giving the Rams just one of their three losses on the season so far. It was revenge for the Rams Tuesday night though.

Roseau took the lead first period and despite the Warriors responding three separate times to tie the game, the Rams had the final word, defeating Warroad 4-3 to split the season series with their longtime rivals.

