Advertisement

Rocket Dogs K-9 Aquatics & Wellness Center to close in March

Rocket Dogs
Rocket Dogs(None)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The home of Fargo’s only indoor dog pool, Rocket Dogs, is closing its doors. On Facebook, owner and CEO Julie Saatoff writes, in part:

It is with great sadness and a heavy heart, that due to no fault of mine or Rocket Dogs, I am being forced to close my doors. Wire Properties has sold the building. I have to be out by April 1, 2022. March 19th will be the last day open with Rocket Dogs, jumping paws competition. I would need to relocate, which means starting over and I don’t have the funds for that. As with winter and finding a new building in such a short timeframe, plus financially rebuilding my whole business is just not feasible. It isn’t like I can just pick up and move, as I must tear down my dock and rebuild, the dehumidifier system alone would cost thousands to take out and reinstall. It just isn’t realistic or financially doable. Everything will be going up for sale so watch the website for postings.

The post has several hundred reactions in the past 24 hours.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carter Morse was arrested for one count of promoting a sexual performance of a minor and one...
Fargo man charged with crimes related to child pornography
File photo of Fargo South High School
Update: Fargo South High coach let go for ‘inappropriate communications’ with students
Crews respond to a fire along 2nd Ave. S.
UPDATE: Two people killed in south Fargo house fire
Justin Gibson mug
Records: Valley City infant hospitalized after father threw child out of frustration
Fargo City Commissioners, Residents Discuss FPD, Chief Zibolski
Commissioner motions to suspend Fargo Police Chief Zibolski at City Commission meeting

Latest News

6:00PM News January 26 - Part 1
6:00PM News January 26 - Part 1
6:00PM News January 26 - Part 3
6:00PM News January 26 - Part 3
6:00PM News January 26 - Part 2
6:00PM News January 26 - Part 2
6:00PM Sports - January 26
6:00PM Sports - January 26