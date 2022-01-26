Rocket Dogs K-9 Aquatics & Wellness Center to close in March

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The home of Fargo’s only indoor dog pool, Rocket Dogs, is closing its doors. On Facebook, owner and CEO Julie Saatoff writes, in part:

It is with great sadness and a heavy heart, that due to no fault of mine or Rocket Dogs, I am being forced to close my doors. Wire Properties has sold the building. I have to be out by April 1, 2022. March 19th will be the last day open with Rocket Dogs, jumping paws competition. I would need to relocate, which means starting over and I don’t have the funds for that. As with winter and finding a new building in such a short timeframe, plus financially rebuilding my whole business is just not feasible. It isn’t like I can just pick up and move, as I must tear down my dock and rebuild, the dehumidifier system alone would cost thousands to take out and reinstall. It just isn’t realistic or financially doable. Everything will be going up for sale so watch the website for postings.

The post has several hundred reactions in the past 24 hours.

