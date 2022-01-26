Advertisement

Pelosi to seek reelection with Democratic majority at risk

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during her weekly press conference,...
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during her weekly press conference, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 at the Capitol in Washington.(Rod Lamkey/Pool via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday she will seek reelection, ending speculation that she would retire as Democrats face the threat of losing control of Congress in the 2022 midterms.

“While we have made progress, much more needs to be done to improve people’s lives,” the 81-year-old Pelosi said in an online video.

“This election is crucial. Nothing less is at stake than our democracy,” she added.

By announcing she would seek a 19th term, Pelosi avoids becoming a lame duck in a year when Democrats are clinging to a fragile majority in the House and the party is under pressure to raise vast sums of money to defend control of Congress.

The party that controls the White House typically loses seats in Congress in midterm elections, and Democrats are defending both chambers at a time when President Joe Biden’s approval rating has been slipping.

“Our democracy is at risk because the assault on the truth, assault on the U.S. Capitol and the state-by-state assault on voting rights,” she added.

The San Francisco Democrat made history 15 years ago when she became the first female speaker of the House. She has served in Congress since 1987.

Earlier this month in an interview with The Associated Press, Pelosi only hinted at another run, saying she “may” seek reelection.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hardware taco
A Fargo man urges others to check their fast food after finding a piece of hardware in his taco
Justin Gibson mug
Records: Valley City infant hospitalized after father threw child out of frustration
Five people taken to hospital following 8-vehicle crash
UPDATE: Tow truck driver in fatal I-94 crash had license suspended
Hernandez-Pinto family
Source of carbon monoxide determined in deaths of family of 7

Latest News

Lee Jung-jae stars in "Squid Game" as Seong Gi-hun.
Netflix confirms ‘Squid Game’ will be back for season 2
The San Jose, Calif., City Council will vote on new gun control measures on Tuesday. (Source:...
San Jose could be 1st to require gun liability insurance
FILE - Boston Red Sox David Ortiz reacts before a baseball game against the New York Yankees,...
David Ortiz elected to Baseball Hall of Fame; Bonds, Clemens, Schilling left out
In this Aug. 28, 2020 file photo, a sign that reads "Social Distance Maintain 6 ft" is posted...
Judge temporarily restores New York’s mask mandate