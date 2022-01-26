GFPD officer Cody Holte’s squad car to be donated to local museum

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department will be donating the squad car belonging to beloved officer Cody Holte.

The vehicle is being donated to the Law Enforcement Museum at Bonanzaville in West Fargo.

Holte was tragically shot and killed in the line of duty back in May of 2020.

GFPD says they have been planning for months to donate the vehicle, which was set for a trade-in this year.

The Grand Forks City Council approved Monday to move forward with the donation.

It comes as the city is getting ready to trade for a different vehicle this year.

The money to replace the car will come from some of the $15,000 raised from Holte’s “End of Watch” fundraiser.

It’s unclear exactly when the squad car will make its museum debut.

