Fourth candidate throws hat in ring for mayor of Fargo

Hukun for Mayor
Hukun for Mayor(None)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A fourth candidate, Hukun Dabar, is hoping to be the next mayor of Fargo. He’ll be up against Mayor Tim Mahoney, City Commissioner Arlette Preston and North Dakota Representative Shannon Roers Jones.

Hukun writes that he’s the founder of a nonprofit which provides support to vulnerable communities in the form of skills development and economic empowerment. He has received humanitarian awards from the Moorhead Human Rights Commission and the Fargo Human Relations Commission.

He says his platforms include expanding free mass transit, focusing on finding homes for the city’s homeless population, and ending special assessments.

The election is June 14th.

To read more on Dabar, click here.

