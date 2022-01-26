Advertisement

Fire crews rush to house fire in S. Fargo

By Bobby Falat and Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:41 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Multiple fire crews are on scene of a house fire on the 1400 block of 2nd Ave South.

Reports of smoke and flames could be seen rising from the home just after 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

Our reporter on scene says that fire crews were seen bringing one person out of the house and performing CPR.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

Fargo PD and other agencies are currently assisting with the fire.

