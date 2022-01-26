Advertisement

Fargo South High coach let go for ‘inappropriate communications’ with students

File photo of Fargo South High School
File photo of Fargo South High School(KVLY)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo South High School football and basketball coach was fired by the district.

A spokesperson for the district says on Monday, Jan. 24, Fabrice Nolen was let go for ‘inappropriate communications with students via social media platforms.’

Valley News Live received a Whistleblower tip saying Nolen sent inappropriate messages to a girl at the school.

The district says it conducted a background check on Nolen before he was hired, but that background check is private information.

A check of the North Dakota High School Activities Association shows Nolen is also listed as an assistant coach for the Bruins football team.

The investigative team at Valley News Live has since filed an open records request concerning Nolen’s employment. Stay with VNL as we look into this story.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carter Morse was arrested for one count of promoting a sexual performance of a minor and one...
Fargo man charged with crimes related to child pornography
Justin Gibson mug
Records: Valley City infant hospitalized after father threw child out of frustration
Fargo City Commissioners, Residents Discuss FPD, Chief Zibolski
Commissioner motions to suspend Fargo Police Chief Zibolski at City Commission meeting
UPDATE: Tow truck driver in fatal I-94 crash had license suspended
Katelynn Berry
Update: Hank Berry confirms daughter’s remains found during search

Latest News

News - Fargo Police Chief sits down with VNL, responds to intense criticism (Full Interview)
News - Fargo Police Chief sits down with VNL, responds to intense criticism (Full Interview)
Kwesi Adofo-Mensah
Reports: Vikings hire Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as new general manager
Tony Gehrig
Fargo Commissioner Gehrig not running for reelection
Fire Marshal Ryan Erickson Interview
News - Fire Marshal Ryan Erickson Interview