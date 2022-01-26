Fargo South High coach let go for ‘inappropriate communications’ with students

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo South High School football and basketball coach was fired by the district.

A spokesperson for the district says on Monday, Jan. 24, Fabrice Nolen was let go for ‘inappropriate communications with students via social media platforms.’

Valley News Live received a Whistleblower tip saying Nolen sent inappropriate messages to a girl at the school.

The district says it conducted a background check on Nolen before he was hired, but that background check is private information.

A check of the North Dakota High School Activities Association shows Nolen is also listed as an assistant coach for the Bruins football team.

The investigative team at Valley News Live has since filed an open records request concerning Nolen’s employment. Stay with VNL as we look into this story.

